Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,795,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYCEY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 13.2% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.69. 1,777,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

