Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,795,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.69. 1,777,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.70.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
