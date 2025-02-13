Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Zacks reports. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%.

Rollins Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

