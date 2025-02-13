Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Zacks reports. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%.
Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.
In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
