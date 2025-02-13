Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20, Zacks reports. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%.
Roku Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,487,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,057. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 2.05. Roku has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $95.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $2,198,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,486.34. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $766,248.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,620.60. The trade was a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,885 shares of company stock worth $7,911,162. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.
