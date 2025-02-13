Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20, Zacks reports. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%.

Roku Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,487,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,057. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 2.05. Roku has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

Get Roku alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $2,198,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,486.34. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $766,248.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,620.60. The trade was a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,885 shares of company stock worth $7,911,162. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.