Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in January

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of RMCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 6,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,795. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 17.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

