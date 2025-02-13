Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $75.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $6.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,117,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,420,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $29,370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 186,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $7,111,778.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,125.73. This represents a 98.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock worth $165,005,244. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

