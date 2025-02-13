Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rio Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Rio Silver Company Profile

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

