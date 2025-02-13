Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $78.00 Price Target at CIBC

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,960. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 28.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $797,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,161,169. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

