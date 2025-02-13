Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Paylocity (PCTY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) recently:

2/10/2025 – Paylocity was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2025 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Paylocity had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

2/7/2025 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $211.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $214.00 to $231.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Paylocity had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $254.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $212.00.

1/31/2025 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Paylocity was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

1/16/2025 – Paylocity was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $231.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $214.00.

1/15/2025 – Paylocity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $235.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.60. 176,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.93%. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $40,977.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,387.56. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 10,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $2,150,793.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,885,561.50. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,380 shares of company stock worth $25,830,669. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,745,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,737,000 after acquiring an additional 320,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,775,000 after acquiring an additional 377,835 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

