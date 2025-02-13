Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 13th (ABNB, ACGL, ACRE, ADC, AEIS, AHCO, AIZ, ALB, AMWL, ANGI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 13th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. to $151.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $113.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.00 to $5.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $136.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $99.00 to $86.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $3.00 to $2.75. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $440.00 to $630.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $375.00 to $580.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $375.00 to $525.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $475.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $81.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $48.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $61.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $45.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $298.00 to $265.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $300.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $145.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $210.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $157.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $231.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $281.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $156.00 to $139.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $6.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $65.00 to $100.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $95.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $65.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.50 to $19.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.59) to GBX 600 ($7.47). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $106.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $55.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $69.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $180.00 to $182.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $257.00 to $263.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $212.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $258.00 to $269.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $269.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $45.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $94.00 to $84.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $49.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $57.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $61.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $72.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $73.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $150.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $235.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $95.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $112.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $128.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $10.00 to $8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Everus (NYSE:ECG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $67.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $950.00 to $975.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $68.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $119.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $212.00 to $216.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $63.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 375 ($4.67) to GBX 400 ($4.98). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $165.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $200.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $193.00 to $168.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $45.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $450.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $186.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $60.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $835.00 to $940.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $835.00 to $898.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $725.00 to $815.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $710.00 to $900.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $740.00 to $775.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $880.00 to $925.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $640.00 to $808.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $850.00 to $900.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $730.00 to $900.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $750.00 to $980.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $783.00 to $900.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $690.00 to $885.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $825.00 to $950.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $270.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $72.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $64.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $54.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $284.00 to $262.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $31.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $73.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $346.00 to $397.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $84.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $15.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $148.00 to $166.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $56.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $645.00 to $600.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price cut by Stephens from $675.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $630.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $670.00 to $610.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $187.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $87.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $7.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $45.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $83.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $108.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $174.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $185.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $206.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $190.00 to $200.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $45.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $38.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $39.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $41.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $9.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target increased by Stephens from $83.00 to $92.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $182.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $183.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $80.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $576.00 to $590.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $44.00 to $40.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $74.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $155.00 to $130.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $115.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $115.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $120.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $115.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $115.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $108.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $134.00 to $103.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $132.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $145.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $108.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $38.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $430.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $420.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $405.00 to $410.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $121.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 470 ($5.85) to GBX 430 ($5.35). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

