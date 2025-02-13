Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avnet Q1 Earnings

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Avnet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVT. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Avnet has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avnet by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after buying an additional 151,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

