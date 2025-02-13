Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AZZ FY2025 Earnings

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for AZZ in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Get AZZ alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. AZZ has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $98.67.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $403.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.