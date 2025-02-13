Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Netflix stock on January 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,027.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,032.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $924.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $799.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Netflix by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 64,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 459,384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $409,787,000 after buying an additional 37,478 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

