Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Arista Networks stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Arista Networks Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $109.61 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 28.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,171.04. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $7,107,506.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,289.82. This trade represents a 50.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,787,297. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

