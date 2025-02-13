Rep. Jared Moskowitz Purchases Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in McKesson stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (5)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/15/2025.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $592.38. The stock had a trading volume of 153,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.90. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,361,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1,020.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,937,000 after purchasing an additional 734,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 438,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,048,000 after buying an additional 425,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 126.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 574,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,903,000 after buying an additional 321,119 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

