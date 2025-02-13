Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intapp stock on January 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.40. 249,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.46 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 1,054.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $190,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,728.36. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Baxter sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $651,530.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,191.74. The trade was a 49.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,846 shares of company stock worth $20,158,913 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

