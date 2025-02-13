Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Airbnb stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $140.80. 5,152,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,068. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.38.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,616,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,525,022. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $89,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,984.10. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,417,704 shares of company stock worth $187,654,829. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

