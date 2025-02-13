Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in PAR Technology stock on January 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

PAR Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.27. 47,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PAR Technology by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.