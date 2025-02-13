Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Agios Pharmaceuticals stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) on 1/28/2025.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.23. 288,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2,051.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,395.08. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,045,000 after acquiring an additional 85,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,586,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $97,199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,044,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,392,000 after buying an additional 172,180 shares during the period.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

