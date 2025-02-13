Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ford Motor stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.4 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 31,373,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,353,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.0% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

