Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 19440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rémy Cointreau
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.