Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD) Short Interest Update

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MOOD stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $31.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $19.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.3939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF ( NASDAQ:MOOD Free Report ) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,951 shares during the period. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 60.48% of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (MOOD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically invests in equities, bonds, and gold based on relative sentiment factors. MOOD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

