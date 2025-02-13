Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD) Short Interest Update

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of MOOD stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $31.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $19.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.81.
Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.3939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Company Profile
The Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (MOOD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically invests in equities, bonds, and gold based on relative sentiment factors. MOOD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
