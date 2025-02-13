Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.99, but opened at $26.25. Redwire shares last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 611,788 shares.

RDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Redwire from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $96,731.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,598,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,810,988.56. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,339 shares of company stock worth $13,439,120. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Redwire by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwire in the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

