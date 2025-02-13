RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RedHill Biopharma
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RedHill Biopharma
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.