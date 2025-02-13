Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

