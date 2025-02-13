RCI FY2025 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on RCI. Bank of America lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RCI opened at $27.76 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 371.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,053,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,727,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,043 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,239,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $250,886,000 after purchasing an additional 977,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.