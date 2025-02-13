Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.00. 809,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,395. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 1.61. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $543,652.76. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 218,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,173,530.52. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $1,109,747.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,931,968.06. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,035 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $590,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Q2 by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

