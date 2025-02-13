Raymond B. Greer Sells 8,000 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) Director Raymond B. Greer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $161,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,653.20. This represents a 7.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. 349,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,604. The company has a market capitalization of $242.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.84. LifeVantage Co. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 3.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LFVN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 38.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the third quarter worth about $5,073,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

