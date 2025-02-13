Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. Rapid7 updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.720-1.850 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.330-0.360 EPS.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,249.22. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

