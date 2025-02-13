Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.26.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

