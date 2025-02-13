Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance
Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.26.
About Rapid Micro Biosystems
