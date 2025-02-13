RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. RADCOM had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 8.90%. RADCOM updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDCM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of RADCOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

About RADCOM

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.