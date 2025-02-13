Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,198.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,560,000 after buying an additional 2,368,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,222 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after acquiring an additional 629,019 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,169,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,196,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

