Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,437 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after buying an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,412,000 after buying an additional 746,840 shares in the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,306,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 291,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

