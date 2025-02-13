Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 7,667 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $179.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.16 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

