Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 741 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,076. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $153.52 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.53.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

