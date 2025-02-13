R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 1,359 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 18.0% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $502.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $450.99 and a fifty-two week high of $561.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $549.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

