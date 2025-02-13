R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $298.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $243.35 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.