R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Buys 6,568 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

