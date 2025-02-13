Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,292 shares.The stock last traded at $2.18 and had previously closed at $2.33.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $867.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qurate Retail stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) by 745.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

