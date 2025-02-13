Quent Capital LLC Sells 605 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 505.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 36,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.16.

CSX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSX opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

