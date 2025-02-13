Quent Capital LLC Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,182,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,947,000 after buying an additional 245,525 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 46,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,334,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.26.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.21.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

