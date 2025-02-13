Quent Capital LLC Buys 309 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 39,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

