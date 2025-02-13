Q2 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Raised by Analyst

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.29 EPS.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.
Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.9 %
HWC stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27.
Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.
Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 55,869 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $844,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 66.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at $2,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 21.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 96,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.
