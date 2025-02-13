Q1 EPS Estimates for Byrna Technologies Cut by Roth Capital

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Byrna Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NCP Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.