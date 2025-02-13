PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 43,600.0% in January

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 43,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:PPERY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,144. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $20.07.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
