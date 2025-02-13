PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 43,600.0% in January

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 43,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:PPERY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,144. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

