Prospect Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.
Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 114.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Prospect Capital Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of PSEC opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSEC
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prospect Capital
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Will Falling Bond Yields Send These 2 Small Caps Soaring?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- These 2 Tech Stocks Are Surging Back After a Q4 2024 Plunge
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.