ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.39. 8,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $43.79.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

