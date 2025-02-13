Promising Utility Stocks To Watch Today – February 10th

Tesla, Nucor, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, Rivian Automotive, and Riot Platforms are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks refer to shares of companies that provide essential services such as water, gas, and electricity. These companies are known for their stable dividend payouts and tend to be less sensitive to economic fluctuations compared to other types of stocks. Investors often view utility stocks as a defensive investment option due to their predictable cash flows and reliable revenues. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $357.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,827,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,706,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 175.01, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.55. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Nucor (NUE)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

NUE stock traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.00. Nucor has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $203.00.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $471.08. 979,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,247. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $491.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.51.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 48,106,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,414,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.58. 1,170,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton has a twelve month low of $255.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.87. 14,156,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,435,672. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.04. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,028,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,286,758. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 4.23. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

