Promising Apparel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 10th

Affirm, Costco Wholesale, PDD, Walmart, and NIKE are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of clothing and related accessories. Investors may purchase these stocks in order to own a stake in the companies and potentially benefit from their financial performance and growth in the fashion industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.28. 7,824,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,529. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.94 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $9.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,053.58. The stock had a trading volume of 565,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $961.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $915.02. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,063.00. The firm has a market cap of $467.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.40. 4,776,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,004,729. The firm has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.99. 4,593,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,741,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NIKE stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,572,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,852,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

