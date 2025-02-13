Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC Has $376,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

