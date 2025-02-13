PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 2,596 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,848,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

